Wallstedt will get the starting nod on the road against the Islanders on Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Wallstedt has yet to lose in regulation this season, posting a 1-0-2 record to go with a 3.46 GAA and .863 save percentage. With Filip Gustavsson taking the first game of the Wild's back-to-back versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, it will fall to Wallstedt to feature the second night. While Wallstedt hasn't been in peak form, Gustavsson hasn't performed significantly better, so fantasy managers may want to monitor their usage over the next several games to see if Wallstedt can steal a few extra starts.