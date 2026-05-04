Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Left out to dry in Game 1 loss
Wallstedt stopped 34 of 42 shots in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1. The ninth goal was an empty-netter.
Defense was optional in this contest, and that didn't do Wallstedt any favors. He allowed three goals in a span of 2:01 in the middle of the first period, but it was two more tallies over 2:22 in the third that did him in. Wallstedt was entrusted with the crease to begin the first round against the Stars, but he likely can't afford to have another performance like this one, especially with a veteran in Filip Gustavsson waiting in the wings. Wallstedt is 4-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .903 save percentage over seven playoff outings even after this awful performance. Game 2 is Tuesday in Colorado, and the Wild have yet to reveal their plans for goaltending in that contest.
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