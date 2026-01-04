Wallstedt stopped 34 of 38 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Wallstedt has lost his last two outings in the shootout. The 23-year-old made sure to keep the Wild within a goal at all times in this contest, but he's now given up 14 goals on 133 shots over his last four games. The Swede is at an 11-2-4 record with a 2.30 GAA and a .928 save percentage through 17 starts. He's still a decent fantasy play, given the strong team in front of him, but his magic from earlier in the year has worn off a bit. Should the Wild's goaltending pattern continue, Filip Gustavsson would handle Monday's rematch versus the Kings, while Wallstedt is lined up for a favorable outing against the Kraken on Thursday.