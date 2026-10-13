Wallstedt stopped 21 of 23 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Wallstedt benefited from Minnesota's three-goal first period but still needed to protect a narrow lead after the Golden Knights mounted a comeback when they were down by three. Even though the young netminder surrendered goals in the second and third frames, he still did enough to earn the win while giving up two or fewer goals for the fourth time in his first six appearances. Through six starts, Wallstedt has gone 4-1-1 while saving 152 of 163 shots faced, good for a .932 save percentage. He's posted a save percentage of at least .910 in five of his six outings.