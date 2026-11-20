Wallstedt stopped 22 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Wallstedt surrendered only a first-period goal to Simon Nemec, keeping Calgary scoreless over the final two frames to secure Minnesota's fifth consecutive win. The star netminder extended his winning streak to eight games, during which he's posted a 1.63 GAA and a .940 save percentage. His continued strong play has been instrumental in the Wild's 13-game point streak, strengthening his fantasy value as Minnesota maintains its position among the league's top teams.