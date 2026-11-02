Wallstedt stopped 26 of 27 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Wallstedt delivered a strong performance, finishing with a .963 save percentage while holding Washington to a single second-period goal. The young netminder made several important third-period stops to preserve Minnesota's narrow advantage before the Wild pulled away late. His continued efficiency behind a team that has allowed two goals or fewer in five of its last six games strengthens his fantasy outlook. He's been excellent so far with a 9-2-3 record, a 2.06 GAA and a .920 save percentage in his 14 appearances to date.