Wallstedt stopped 23 of 24 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Wallstedt was able to cruise after the Wild's three-goal second period gave him plenty of support. He had lost his first two appearances of this road trip, but he's back on track now. The 23-year-old netminder is 7-2-2 with a 2.08 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 11 outings this season. Wallstedt has provided the Wild with elite goaltending in the absence of Filip Gustavsson, and it's tough to envision the former losing much playing time when the latter returns. Wallstedt will likely get a well-earned break Sunday against the Canucks, which is slated to be a Calvin Pickard start. Expect Wallstedt back between the pipes Tuesday in Utah to close out the road trip.