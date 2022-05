Wallstedt signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Monday.

Wallstedt -- who was selected by the organization with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft -- spent the season playing for Lulea HF in the Swedish league for which he went 12-10-0 with a .917 save percentage. If he makes the jump to North America, Wallstedt will likely be hard-pressed to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster and figures to play the majority of his games with AHL Iowa.