Wallstedt will patrol the home crease versus Dallas on Thursday and play two periods, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Wallstedt is attempting to garner the backup goaltender position in Minnesota, behind first-stringer Filip Gustavsson. Wallstedt was considered the Wild's goaltender of the future heading into last season, but poor play in the 2024-25 campaign in which he was 0-2-0 while allowing eight goals on only 51 shots with Minnesota and a 9-14-4 mark with AHL Iowa, really hurt his value. Wallstedt will battle Cal Petersen for backup duty with the Wild heading into the regular season.