Wallstedt was Michael Russo of The Athletic from AHL Iowa on Saturday.

Wallstedt was recalled, as Marc-Andre Fleury suffered an upper-body injury versus Florida on Friday. Wallstedt will back up Filip Gustavsson on Sunday, if Fleury is unable to go. Wallstedt made his NHL debut Jan. 10, and it was a tough one, as he gave up seven goals on 34 shots in a loss to the Stars. Wallstedt is a highly-regarded prospect and is worth claiming in dynasty leagues.