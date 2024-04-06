Wallstedt was summoned from AHL Iowa on Saturday.

Wallstedt has a 2.76 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 43 AHL contests this season. It seems goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury, who is expected to start Saturday versus Winnipeg, and Filip Gustavsson are both healthy, but Wallstedt was recalled anyway so that the 21-year-old could get some NHL experience during the final days of the campaign. The young goaltender is projected to play between the pipes at some point during the Wild's upcoming five-game road trip, which will begin Sunday in Chicago, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.