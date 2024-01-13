Wallstedt was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Saturday.

Wallstedt made his NHL debut Wednesday, and it was a tough one, as he gave up seven goals on 34 shots in a 7-2 loss in Dallas. Nevertheless, Wallstedt is regarded as the Wild's goaltender of the future, as they selected him 20th overall in the 2021 Draft. Wallstedt 11-9-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 20 AHL games before his promotion.