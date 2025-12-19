Wallstedt made 27 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The game was tight through two periods, but the Wild blew things open in the third while Wallstedt turned aside all 10 shots he saw in the final frame. The 23-year-old netminder continues to dazzle, posting a 10-1-2 record through 13 starts this season with a 1.96 GAA and .936 save percentage, but those numbers have only been good enough to earn him a timeshare alongside Filip Gustavsson, who's also been locked in (7-1-2 over his last 10 starts with a 1.67 GAA and .935 save percentage).