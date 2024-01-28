Wallstedt was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Sunday.
With the Wild off through the All-Star break, Wallstedt will head back to the minors. The 21-year-old netminder struggled in his one NHL start this season, allowing seven goals on 34 shots in a loss to Dallas on Jan. 10. With Marc-Andre Fleury (upper body) likely to return following the break, Wallstedt will likely remain in Iowa as injury insurance going forward.
