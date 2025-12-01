Wallstedt will start Tuesday's road game against Edmonton, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt has alternated starts with Filip Gustavsson across the past few weeks, and that trend will continue Tuesday. Wallstedt has certainly earned his fair share of playing time, as he's picked up wins in each of his last six starts while posting a 1.14 GAA and .967 during that time, a span that includes three shutout victories.