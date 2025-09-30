Wallstedt will guard the home crease during Tuesday's preseason contest against the Jets, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Wallstedt will play the entirety of Tuesday's game, while Cal Petersen will be the backup. This will be the 22-year-old Wallstedt's third appearance of the preseason, as he has turned aside a combined 33 of 35 shots in his prior two outings. If he continues his strong showing in exhibition play Tuesday, Wallstedt has a good chance at earning the No. 2 gig behind Filip Gustavsson for the 2025-26 campaign.