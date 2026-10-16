Wallstedt stopped 21 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Wallstedt was able to hang on for the win despite giving up two goals over the final four minutes. While it was far from a sharp performance, Wallstedt improved to 5-1-1 through seven starts this season. He's maintained a 2.13 GAA and a .920 save percentage so far despite the heavy workload. The 23-year-old is quickly working up to elite status among fantasy netminders. The Wild are back in action Sunday versus the Blue Jackets before embarking on a road trip.