Wallstedt stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced during Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

In his second start of the season, Wallstedt looked sharp throughout the night. He faced just 21 shots from the Flyers, but many of them were high-quality chances, and he was up for the task almost every time. The 22-year-old continues to be the Wild's second goaltender behind starter Filip Gustavsson, but another solid performance continues to be promising as the young netminder looks to put a rough 2024-25 season behind him. He's allowed five goals on 55 shots through his two starts, good for a .909 save percentage.