Wallstedt stopped 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

The 23-year-old was the busier netminder on the afternoon as the Wild were out-shot 36-25, but the only pucks to get past Wallstedt came on Ottawa power plays. It was an impressive bounce-back effort after he took his first regulation loss of the season Dec. 6 against the Canucks, and Wallstedt is 9-1-2 through 12 starts with a stellar 1.95 GAA and .937 save percentage.