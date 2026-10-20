Wallstedt is expected to guard the road crease in Tuesday's clash against the Oilers, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Wallstedt is on a roll entering Tuesday's contest, as he earned his fourth consecutive win in Sunday's clash against the Blue Jackets. Overall, the 23-year-old backstop has been elite with a 6-1-1 record, a 1.99 GAA and a .921 save percentage across eight appearances. With Filip Gustavsson (hip) not expected to be back in the mix until late November, Wallstedt remains one of the top goalies in fantasy for the time being. He'll face a tough test Tuesday against Edmonton, but he should be started with confidence given his recent success.