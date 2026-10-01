Wallstedt is expected to start on the road against Nashville on Thursday, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Wallstedt has an 18-9-6 record, 2.61 GAA and .915 save percentage in 35 regular-season appearances with Minnesota in 2025-26. He's likely to be leaned on heavily at the start of the 2026-27 campaign because Filip Gustavsson (hip) is expected to be out until at least early November. Calvin Pickard will serve as the backup Thursday, and he might get the occasional start during Gustavsson's absence.