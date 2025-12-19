Wallstedt will be between the pipes versus Colorado on Sunday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Wallstedt is 10-1-2 with a 1.96 GAA and a .936 save percentage this season across 13 starts. He picked up his lone regulation loss Dec. 6 in Vancouver, allowing four goals on 21 shots, but he has come back nicely with a pair of wins while allowing four goals on 65 shots. The Avalanche lead the league in scoring, averaging 4.03 goals per game.