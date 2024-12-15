Wallstedt will patrol the home crease versus the Golden Knights on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt has a 5-6-1 record with a 3.77 GAA and an .874 save percentage in 12 AHL appearances this season. The 22-year-old Wallstedt will get the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back because Filip Gustavsson (undisclosed) is unavailable, and Marc-Andre Fleury played in Saturday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia. Vegas ranks fifth in the league with 3.47 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 6-3 to Edmonton on Saturday.