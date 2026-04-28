Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Starting in Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallstedt will defend the road net against the Stars in Game 5 on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Wallstedt is coming off a 43-save performance in Game 4's 3-2 overtime win over Dallas on Saturday. He has posted a 2-2 record in Minnesota's first-round series with a playoff-leading 130 saves on 140 shots.
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