Wallstedt will defend the home net against San Jose on Sunday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Wallstedt will get the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back after Filip Gustavsson played in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Utah. The 22-year-old Wallstedt has a 1-0-1 record this season while stopping 50 of the 55 shots he has faced. San Jose sits 22nd in the league with 2.88 goals per game this campaign.

