Wallstedt will get the start Sunday against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

With his play as of late, Wallstedt has forced his way into a more prominent role in the Wild goalie rotation. After only playing in three of the first 15 games, he's now making his fifth start in the team's past eight games. The 23-year-old is the NHL's leader in both GAA (2.20) and save percentage (.926). He'll put that to the test against a Jets team that scores 3.30 goals per game, just outside the league's top five.