Wallstedt will guard the road goal Sunday against Chicago, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Wallstedt will get his second start of the season with Minnesota after being recalled from AHL Iowa on Saturday. During his NHL debut against Dallas on Jan. 10, he gave up seven goals on 34 shots in a 7-2 loss. The 21-year-old netminder has a 21-19-3 record with a 2.76 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 43 AHL contests this campaign. Chicago sits 31st in the league with 2.21 goals per contest in 2023-24.