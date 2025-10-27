Wallstedt stopped 19 of 25 shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Wallstedt was beaten twice in the first period, twice more in the second frame, again in the final period and once more in overtime. Wallstedt is firmly entrenched as Filip Gustavsson's backup, and his performances haven't shown he's ready to embrace a bigger role between the pipes any time soon. Through three starts, the 22-year-old netminder has gone 1-0-2 with a 3.46 GAA and an .863 save percentage.