Wallstedt stopped 20 of 22 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Both of Calgary's goals came on the power play. This wasn't a terrible outing for Wallstedt, but given the opponent, expectations were higher. He dropped to 6-2-2 with a 2.19 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 10 starts this season. Wallstedt continues to handle a heavy workload ahead of Calvin Pickard while the Wild wait for Filip Gustavsson (hip) to get to full health. Up next is a back-to-back with stops in Seattle on Saturday and in Vancouver on Sunday. Expect Wallstedt and Pickard to split those games, with Minnesota the likely favorite in each one.