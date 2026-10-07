Wallstedt stopped 25 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Wallstedt carried a shutout and a 2-0 advantage into the third period before Buffalo rallied. Noah Ostlund and Tage Thompson scored 5:43 apart to force overtime, and Owen Power beat him with 37.4 seconds remaining in the extra frame to complete Buffalo's comeback. This was the first time Wallstedt allowed more than one goal in any of his three starts this season, and the 23-year-old should remain the undisputed No. 1 option between the posts for the Wild as long as Filip Gustavsson (hip) remains on injured reserve. In three starts, Wallstedt has stopped 70 of 75 shots faced.