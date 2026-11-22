Wallstedt stopped 21 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Wallstedt couldn't make Nick Foligno's go-ahead goal in the third period hold up, and he then allowed a goal in the shootout. This result snapped Wallstedt's eight-game winning streak, though he hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last nine games. He's at a superb 16-2-4 record with a 1.99 GAA and a .923 save percentage over 22 games. Help is coming soon, as Filip Gustavsson (hip) could be back with the Wild in time for Monday's game in San Jose. Wallstedt won't see a massive reduction in playing time, but he should be getting a well-earned rest soon.