Wallstedt gave up three goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Victor Olofsson tallied twice and Shea Theodore had the other goal to send Wallstedt to the loss in his NHL season debut. He was called up after Saturday's game versus the Flyers because Filip Gustavsson (lower body) is dealing with an injury. Wallstedt is one of the best goalie prospects, but he has struggled at the AHL level this year, so he likely still needs more development time, which he should get once Gustavsson is back to 100 percent.