Wallstedt will start Monday's home game against the Devils, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Walllstedt has alternated starts with Filip Gustavsson for nearly a month, and that trend will continue Monday. Over Wallstedt's last five outings, he's gone 2-1-2 with a 3.12 GAA and .901 save percentage. The Devils are scoring 2.56 goals per game this season, which is the third-worst mark in the league.

