Wallstedt will patrol the home crease in Saturday's matchup against the Bruins, per Joe O'Donnell.

Wallstedt will return to action for Minnesota's second game of the season after he turned aside 19 shots in the team's Opening Night win. His starting nod for Saturday comes to no surprise, as the 23-year-old backstop is expected to handle a large workload in the absence of Filip Gustavsson (hip). Across 35 regular-season outings in 2025-26, he posted strong numbers with an 18-9-6 record, a 2.61 GAA, a .915 save percentage and four shutouts. However, he'll face a tough test Saturday against a Bruins team that has won each of their first two games to open the regular season.