Wallstedt will protect the road net in Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Filip Gustavsson started in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals. In his season debut against the Kings, Wallstedt stopped 31 of 34 shots to pick up a shootout win. The 22-year-old has handled a backup role so far in 2025-26.