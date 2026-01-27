Wallstedt will start in Tuesday's home clash against the Blackhawks, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Wallstedt enters Tuesday's contest with three consecutive losses, which is the longest losing streak of his rookie campaign. In that span, he has a 5.66 GAA and an .817 save percentage. Overall, the 23-year-old netminder has a 12-5-4 record, a 2.71 GAA, a .912 save percentage and four shutouts across 21 outings this season. With Filip Gustavsson beginning to see more frequent starts, Wallstedt will likely start seeing a true backup's workload for the time being if he can't turn things around quickly. Luckily for him, he will face a Blackhawks offense that ranks 27th with 2.65 goals per game this season, making Tuesday's game a strong bounce-back opportunity for the young goaltender.