Wallstedt will defend the road net against Montreal on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Filip Gustavsson played in Monday's 6-3 win over Toronto, and Wallstedt will get the second half of the back-to-back. The 23-year-old Wallstedt has lost his last two outings while allowing 11 goals on 49 shots. He has a 12-4-4 record this campaign with a 2.64 GAA, a .914 save percentage and four shutouts through 20 appearances. Montreal sits fourth in the league with 3.39 goals per game this season.