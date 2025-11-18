default-cbs-image
Wallstedt will patrol the home crease against Carolina on Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt has stopped 89 of the 91 shots he has faced during his three-game winning streak. He has posted shutout victories in each of his last two outings, but the Hurricanes will be a challenging opponent. Carolina ranks second in the league with 3.63 goals per game this season.

