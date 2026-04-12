Wallstedt made 20 saves in a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

Wallstedt was sharp behind a team with Joel Eriksson Ek, Mats Zuccarello and Jared Spurgeon all scratched for rest-related reasons to get ready for the postseason. The loss snapped a personal three-game winning streak for the netminder. Wallstedt hasn't allowed more than two goals in a game since mid-March (3-2-0; five starts). Overall, he's an impressive 17-9-6 with four shutouts, 2.63 GAA and .915 save percentage.