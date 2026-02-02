Wallstedt is dealing with an illness and is unlikely to dress against the Canadiens on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt has given up three or more goals in each of his last five contests, posting a 2-3-0 record and 4.44 GAA. The 23-year-old backstop may not have featured in Monday's game anyway, so it's unlikely he is missing a start. Filip Gustavsson will get the nod versus the Habs while Cal Petersen could be called up from the minors to serve as the backup.