Wallstedt stopped 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Wallstedt gave up the first three goals of the game, but the Wild picked him up with a comeback. This ended the goalie's three-game losing streak, but he's still allowed at least three goals in eight of his last nine games. For the season, he's at a 13-5-4 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 22 starts. His strong start to the year has masked his recent struggles, but he's in the backup role behind Filip Gustavsson now. The Wild have a favorable matchup Thursday versus the Flames, but a starting goalie hasn't been announced.