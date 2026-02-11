Wallstedt (illness) won't be in the lineup for Team Sweden's game against Italy on Wednesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Wallstedt missed Minnesota's 6-5 overtime win over Nashville last Wednesday. However, he was available for Sweden for the start of the Olympics, according to Bill Price of NHL.com. Wallstedt has a 14-5-4 record, 2.72 GAA and .913 save percentage in 23 outings with the Wild in 2025-26. Filip Gustavsson is set to start for Sweden on Wednesday.