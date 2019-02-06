Eriksson Ek was recalled from AHL Iowa on Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek got the call after the team feared they would be without veteran forward Mikko Koivu (undisclosed) for Thursday's clash with Edmonton. The 2015 first-round pick is likely to suit up for the injured Koivu, but expect official word from the team before the game. The 22-year-old hasn't quite lived up to the hype at the NHL level, accumulating 30 points in 126 games in his career for Minnesota.