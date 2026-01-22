Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Activated by Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eriksson Ek (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.
Eriksson Ek was considered a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's matchup against Detroit, and he'll be able to suit up following his six-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Over 45 appearances this year, he's recorded 11 goals, 21 assists, 68 hits, 20 PIM and 19 blocked shots while averaging 19:34 of ice time.
