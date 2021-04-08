Eriksson Ek scored a goal, doled out two hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Avalanche.

Eriksson Ek gave the Wild a 7-3 lead with his third-period goal. The Swede is up to four points in his last six games. He's recorded 20 points, 83 shots on net, 64 hits, 32 blocks and a plus-10 rating through 38 contests overall.