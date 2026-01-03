Eriksson Ek registers two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Eriksson Ek has multiple points in two of the last three games. His season took off with a three-point effort Dec. 8 in Seattle, and he's accumulated 15 points over his last 13 games beginning with that contest. The 28-year-old center is up to 10 goals, 21 helpers, nine power-play points, 120 shots on net, 67 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 42 appearances this season. He's right in line with his usual level of production, offering steady all-around numbers for his fantasy managers.