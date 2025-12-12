Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Another multi-point effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eriksson Ek had a goal, an assist, five shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Stars.
Eriksson Ek has participated directly in five of the Wild's nine goals during the team's two-game winning run, tallying two goals and three assists in that stretch. That productive stretch snapped a five-game run where Eriksson Ek didn't muster a single point.
