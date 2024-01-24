Eriksson Ek posted a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Washington.

Eriksson Ek picked up an assist on Marcus Foligno's first-period tally before extending Minnesota's lead to 4-1 in the third, beating Darcy Kuemper on the rush for his 20th goal of the season. Eriksson Ek has been red hot recently -- he's now scored five goals and 10 points during his five-game point streak, including three straight multi-point efforts. He's up to 38 points (20 goals, 18 assists) through 47 games this year.