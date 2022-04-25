Eriksson Ek scored twice on five shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

The latter of Eriksson Ek's tallies came on the power play. He also set up Dmitry Kulikov for a breakaway in the dying seconds of overtime. Eriksson Ek recently was mired in a seven-game point drought, but he's racked up four goals and two assists in his last two outings to snap out of the slump. The Swede is at 25 tallies, 47 points, 213 shots on net, 134 hits and a plus-15 rating through 74 contests.