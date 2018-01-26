The Wild assigned Eriksson Ek to AHL Iowa on Thursday.

Eriksson Ek will head to Minnesota's minor-league affiliate to continue playing during the NHL's upcoming all-star break, but he'll likely be recalled by the big club ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Columbus. The 20-year-old forward has totaled one goal and seven points in 41 games with the Wild this season.

